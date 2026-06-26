Skip to Content
Local Focus

America’s 250th Birthday Bash: A Weeklong Celebration in El Paso

By
Published 10:32 AM

El paso, TX (KVIA-TV)-Celebrate America’s 250th birthday with a week full of excitement! Fort Bliss MWR and Destination El Paso are teaming up to bring you the biggest celebration in 250 years. The festivities start with Pop Goes the Fort on Saturday, June 27, at Biggs Park, and continue all week. Downtown El Paso will also join in, with celebrations leading up to Saturday, July 4. Enjoy festive events, family-friendly activities, live entertainment, and plenty of patriotic spirit as the city honors this special occasion.

https://bliss.armymwr.com/calendar/event/pop-goes-fort-and-americas-250th-birthday-8-days-celebrations/7261980/109336

https://visitelpaso.com/america250

Article Topic Follows: Local Focus
el paso
Nichole Gomez

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.