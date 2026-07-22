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Former UTEP Quarterback Launches Summer Skills Camp, Uniting El Paso Families and Young Athletes

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today at 9:55 AM
Published 9:50 AM

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)-Trevor Vittatoe is bringing his first-ever Summer End Skills Camp to El Paso.

The Former UTEP and NFL quarterback will lead the camp, which offers football skills training for kids and fun family activities like a DJ, free haircuts, a raffle, and more.

This is the camp’s first time in El Paso, and it aims to support local youth while bringing our community together.

Saturday, August 1, 2026

6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Andress High School

5400 Sun Valley Dr, El Paso, TX 79924

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Nichole Gomez

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Nichole Gomez

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