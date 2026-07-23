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Cielo Vista Mall Prepares El Paso Families for Back-To-School

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Published 9:43 AM

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)- Cielo Vista Mall is teaming up with Townsquare Media to offer a full day of family fun, live entertainment, great deals, local vendors, and exhibitions.

Shoppers can enjoy a fashion show by Laura’s Productions in the Dillard’s court, featuring this year’s must-have back-to-school styles from Cielo Vista Mall stores.

Before summer ends, families can save more during Texas’ Tax-Free Weekend from August 7 to 9 on eligible purchases at Cielo Vista Mall stores.

 Saturday, July 25, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fashion Show 1 p.m.

GECU High School Mascot Challenge 2 p.m.                              

Cielo Vista Mall – At the lower & upper levels of Dillard’s and JCPenney

8401 Gateway Blvd W

El Paso, TX 79925    

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Nichole Gomez

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Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

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