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El Paso Marks Seventh Anniversary of August 3 Tragedy with Day of Remembrance Ceremony

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A day of Remembrance 2026
Memorial event at Healing Garden
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Updated
today at 9:30 AM
Published 9:28 AM

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)-The United Way of El Paso County's Center for Resiliency, together with El Paso County, will lead this year’s Day of Remembrance to mark the seventh anniversary of the August 3 tragedy.

The memorial ceremony and reading of names will take place on August 2, bringing El Pasoans together to honor the 23 lives lost, support ongoing healing, and show the unity that defines our Borderland community. Since 2019, the CFR has supported survivors, families, and the wider community in remembering
those affected by the tragedy.

The annual Day of Remembrance is a meaningful chance to reflect on those we lost, recognize El Paso’s resilience, and come together for collective healing.

The ceremony will be held at the Ascarate Park Healing Garden on Sunday, August 2, and will include a community sound bath, lighting of luminarias, reading of the victims' names, live instrumental music by El Paso Pro Musica, spiritual reflections, and words from community leaders.

The ceremony will feature opening and closing remarks from El Paso County Judge Ricardo
Samaniego, an invocation by Bishop Mark Seitz, a prayer from Pastor Michael Grady, and a reading of
the names of the 23 victims.

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Nichole Gomez

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Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

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