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Operation Noel Kicks Off “Christmas in July” to Bring Winter Coats to Borderland Kids

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Published 9:43 AM

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)-Operation Noel's Christmas in July campaign is an early summer fundraiser run by the Paso del Norte Community Foundation. Its goal is to buy new winter coats for children in need in El Paso and Ciudad Juárez.

The program has been helping for over 80 years. By collecting donations in the summer, they can order coats in bulk, get better prices, and make sure everything is ready before winter arrives. You can share your support by clicking on this link.

https://pdnfoundation.org/news/join-us-this-summer-in-spreading-warmth

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Nichole Gomez

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Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

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