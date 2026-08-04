Montana Interchange Nears Completion

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)-TxDOT El Paso is providing an update regarding the Montana project: the three-level section is being gradually formed.

If you drive along the main roads in Montana then you will find that the roads are paved, the walls have been put up and barriers have been placed over a large area.

The wall panels include native landscaping and will be painted soon.

TxDOT says the El Paso crews are working near the intersection of Joe Battle and Loop 375, pouring concrete for the barrier.

To carry out this task, several teams and machines are needed so that all the components are in the right position. Then, quality inspections are carried out to verify the shape and to eliminate any excess concrete. Most of this work is performed by hand.

As TxDOT nears the last stage of the project, the overhead signs for the new roads are already up. The teams still have to complete the paving and have been digging out the walls of the drilled shafts, thirty feet below ground, to fit the panels. Work on the drainage is also underway, and these large boxes will protect the underground utilities.

According to TxDOT, when it is finished, the interchange will consist of three levels: Loop 375, the frontage roads, and the Montana main lanes.