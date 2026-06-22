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Money

City of Las Cruces names new assistant finance director

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Published 6:38 PM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- The City of Las Cruces has a new assistant director of finance. Josie Treviño will bring more than 17 years of accounting experience and 14 years of governmental accounting, the city said.

Treviño has worked of the city since 2012 as an accounting technician, accountant, financial reporting analyst, budget analyst, senior accountant, accounting manager and comptroller, the city said.

She graduated from the University of Texas at El Paso, according to the city.

Article Topic Follows: Money
finance
Josie Treviño
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Gabrielle Lopez

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