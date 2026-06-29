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Average person to spend almost $100 on 4th of July food, NRF says

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Published 11:20 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The National Retail Federation (NRF) estimated food will take the biggest bite out of consumers' budgets during this year's 4th of July celebrations. It said food will cost $94.41 per person.

According to a survey involving 7,675 people, 87% plan to celebrate the holiday.

Six out of 10 people plan on hosting a barbecue or picnic, according to the survey.

The survey also found 64% of people plan to have a cookout or barbecue. Burgers, hot dogs and tacos were popular choices for the holiday weekend.

ABC-7 will talk to El Pasoans to see how rising prices are affecting them this Independence Day weekend.

Article Topic Follows: Money
4th of july
America 250
food
food costs

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Nina Gallegos

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