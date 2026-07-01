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Texas Lottery searching for $1 million Powerball ticket winner before prize expires

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MGN, Multi-State Lottery Association
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Published 12:09 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An unclaimed winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million will expire soon, the Texas Lottery said Wednesday. The Texas Lottery is asking the ticket holder to claim the prize in-person or by mail before their prize expires.

According to the Texas Lottery, a ticket holder can't claim a prize after the expiration date, which is Aug. 1. However, the deadline could be extended for some military personnel, according to the Texas Lottery.

Unclaimed prizes go back to the state for programs authorized by the Texas Legislature.

The Texas Lottery said someone bought the ticket Feb. 2 at a Circle K in Austin (6107 W. Parmer Ln.).

The ticket matched five of the white ball numbers (3-8-31-60-65), but not the red Powerball number (4).

If someone tries to claim the ticket in-person, they have to do it at a Texas Lottery claim center by 5 p.m. local time on July 31, the TLDR said.

The ticket holder can also claim the prize by mail. The TLDR said the ticket and a claim form has to be postmarked on or before the Aug. 1 deadline.

The claim form and ticket should be mailed to this address:

Texas Lottery
ATTN: Austin Claim Center
PO Box 16600
Austin, TX 78761-6600

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Gabrielle Lopez

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