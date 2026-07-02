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New Mexico vehicle registration fees, weight-distance tax increase in July

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Published 6:36 PM

SANTA FE (KVIA) -- The New Mexico Department of Transportation said vehicle registration and weight-distance taxes increased Wednesday. The increase is part of an effort to fund road improvements in the state.

Since July started, passenger vehicle registration fees increased by 25% while the weight-distance tax increased by 35%. Current fees, which range from $21-$56, will go up to $26-$70 per year, NMDOT said.

Current fees don't affect off-highway vehicles, trucks, RVs, motorcycles or buses, NMDOT said.

New Mexico imposes a weight-distance tax on owners and operators with a vehicle weighting more than 26,000 pounds, according to Motor Vehicle Division New Mexico.

NMDOT said an estimated $70 million will go to the State Road Fund with the change. It said more than half of the state's roads require maintenance, costing drivers more than $1,000 a year in repairs and fuel.

MVD New Mexico members can get 5% off their vehicle registration fees by renewing online, NMDOT said.

The state hasn't raised rates since 2004, according to NMDOT.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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