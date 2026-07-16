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Beware of apartment, house hunting scams

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Published 11:54 AM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- House hunting has evolved with tech-savvy tools like Zillow and Apartments.com, but for one Las Cruces family, this type of website cost them more than $1,000.

At the beginning of the family's search for a new home, it wanted an apartment in a safe neighborhood quickly. The thought of predatory scammers didn't cross their minds.

The family found a listing that appeared legitimate led to a costly, dangerous trap.

ABC-7 will speak with the family about how they were scammed while apartment hunting.

Article Topic Follows: Money
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Mia Tricarico

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