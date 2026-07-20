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El Paso City Council discusses potential intervention to El Paso Electric prices spiking

El Paso City Council gathers for a work session on July 20, 2026.
KVIA
El Paso City Council gathers for a work session on July 20, 2026.
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Published 12:00 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As the summer has had many El Pasoans turn to their air conditioning units, many El Paso Electric customers noticed a rise in their electric bills in recent weeks.

Now, the City of El Paso is looking to take a stand, as city council is being proposed to discuss and take action regarding ratepayer protection through the city's intervention efforts.

In an issued statement from El Paso City Attorney Karla Nieman, the interventions are "one of the City's most effective tools for protecting El Paso ratepayers by carefully reviewing proposed utility costs, advocating for customer interests, and working to prevent unnecessary costs from being passed on to residents."

A lengthy presentation will be given to El Paso Mayor Renard Johnson and city council Monday afternoon.

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