Austin prohibits large events in the city through May 1 as coronavirus concern spreads

News

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin has prohibited events larger than 2,500 people as coronavirus concerns spread across the state and country, ABC affiliate KXXV reported.

The city announced Monday that large events are prohibited unless "organizers can assure Austin Public Health that mitigation plans for infections diseases are in place."

Austin-Travis County leaders declared a local state of disaster on Friday, March 6. Leaders also canceled South by Southwest (SXSW), the first time the festival has been canceled in its 34 year run.