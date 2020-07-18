Adopt-A-Mom Facebook group raises funds for El Paso mom who lost home in fire

News

EL PASO, Texas -- After the success of the Adopt-a-Senior Facebook page, one El Paso mom took it upon herself to create a similar page - but for other El Paso moms.

"If you want something to get done, get moms involved,” said Julianna Esparza Loya, a full time mom to four energetic kids and creator of the Facebook page, Adopt-A-Mom.

Her inspiration behind creating the Facebook group came after she herself adopted a high school senior.

“I was raised in Segundo Barrio. So, I specifically wanted to adopt a senior who was from Bowie, but one in specific who graduated from Bowie but who lives in Juarez. So all of that kinda rekindled very deep memories for me and it really brought a sense of humanity back in all this madness,” said Julianna.

She used the same blueprint and concept as the Adopt-A-Senior Facebook group. Group members could nominate a mom and they could also adopt a mom that was nominated.

The original idea behind the page was just to simply adopt a mom and send a care package, "but it took a whole turn when there was community need and different things that have come up within the last few months,” said Julianna.

Denise Olvera’s story of losing her home to a house fire was shared in the Adopt-A-Mom Facebook group, and It was that story that prompted Julianna to reach out to other moms to see if they were willing to help this mom in need.

“I asked Denise what she needed and that’s when she said clothes, furniture everything and anything and sure enough moms gave dining room sets, furniture and clothes,” said Julianna.

Courtesy: Denise Olvera facebook Page

The group was able to collect furniture for Denise as well as new clothes and toys for the children, and they also raised over $2,000 through a Facebook fundraiser that was given to Denise to help her with expenses.

“She was able to get her own apartment so she’s out of her grandmas house and that was the goal to get her started. We can’t buy her a house but we can still do good,” said Julianna.

For the moms and all the women in the Adopt-A-Mom Facebook group, the page is about more than just empowering women.

“I really think that our group is impacting a higher grade of empowering and it’s not just women. It’s really humanity and it’s about saying ok, I'm not a billionaire but I can give and I can do good.”

The group is already working on raising funds for another mom who lost her home in a mobile home fire and they plan on continuing helping other moms in need during these tough times.