‘We’re on our way to no-kill here’: El Paso Animal Services working to reduce euthanizations

EL PASO, Texas -- Texas is ranked number two in the nation for shelter pet deaths, but the state is making progress. That's according to Best Friends Animal Society.

El Paso is credited in helping move Texas in the right direction. Best Friends reported that El Paso's animal shelter was one of the ten facilities helping reduce Texas' rate of animal deaths.

Director of El Paso Animal Services Paula Powell said in 2018 there were around 3,200 euthanizations, dropping 23 percent in 2019, and 2020 is dropping even further.

"We are really excited, we're on our way to no kill here in El Paso," said Powell. "Our community has really been tremendous in our foster program and they’ve helped are for animals in their home instead of in the shelter and that’s helped reduced disease, help make the animals more comfortable, better behavior and help give the animals a better chance at life."

As of Sunday, Powell said the shelter had euthanized around 600 animals for the year to date.