El Paso shatters record with 540 new cases; 7 virus deaths announced

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Department of Public Health data shows an increase of 540 new cases Tuesday morning, a new daily record for El Paso County.

Health officials also announced seven new deaths, bringing the death toll to 307.

A press release from the city states that there were 215 new cases Tuesday. However, the city's newly published data shows a 540-case increase. ABC-7 has reached out to a spokeswoman for the city to clarify the discrepancy.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 16,936 confirmed cases in El Paso County with 12,388 reported recoveries. The number of known active cases now stands at 4,241, which is a new record.

Hospitalizations increased from 198 to 215. The number of ICU patients now stands at 75, with 35 patients on ventilators.

For a complete look at the health department's Covid-19 data for El Paso, click here.