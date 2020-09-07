New Mexico has only 46 new virus cases, only 5 in Doña Ana County — lowest in months

News

SANTA FE, New Mexico — New Mexico health officials reported 46 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus — the lowest daily number in the state since early April, with just five new cases in Doña Ana County.

The numbers announced Monday bring the state’s total cases to 26,144 and Doña Ana County's count to 2,955.

State health officials also said four more people had died from the virus, but none in southern New Mexico. To date, 807 New Mexicans have died from Covid-19.

There are 65 individuals hospitalized across the state for the virus as of Monday, but that number may include individuals who tested positive out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico.

There are also 13,604 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health. Doctors note, however, that some of those recovered individuals may still experience continued health issues as a resulted of having been infected.