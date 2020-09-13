Dona Ana County has 10 of New Mexico’s 103 new virus cases

News

SANTA FE, New Mexico — Health officials in New Mexico on Sunday reported 103 new confirmed coronavirus cases with two additional deaths, both in the Albuquerque area.

The latest numbers from the New Mexico Department of Health raises the statewide total to 26,761 cases and the known death toll to 823.

The new cases include 10 in Dona Ana County to raise its total to 3,026.

According to Johns Hopkins University data analyzed by The Associated Press, seven-day rolling averages for New Mexico of new daily cases and daily deaths both dropped over the past two weeks.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.