Texas Amber Alert issued after car is stolen with 3-year-old girl inside

News

DALLAS, Texas -- A statewide Amber Alert was issued early Wednesday morning in the search for Chasity Collins, a 3-year-old Dallas girl who was inside a car when it was stolen overnight.

Police at the scene told ABC affiliate WFAA that the car was stolen with Chasity inside around 12:30 a.m. after her mother had run into a gas station.

Authorities have been unable to find the car involved, a white 2009 Lincoln MKZ 4-door sedan with Texas license plate JJT5997.

Authorities said the passenger side wheels of the car are black while the driver's side wheels are "factory silver."

Chasity weighs about 85 pounds, is around 3 feet tall and has black hair and brown eyes, police said. She was last seen wearing a short sleeve shirt and gray tights without shoes.

Authorities asked anyone with information to call 911 or contact Dallas police at 214-671-4268.