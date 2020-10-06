Las Cruces police warn about imposter census takers asking for personal, financial information

News

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico – Las Cruces police are warning residents about impersonators portraying themselves as census takers and asking for personal or financial information.

Two incidents were reported in the past week, the Las Cruces Police Department reported. Neither of the residents fell victim to the impersonator or to any potential scam.

A census worker will carry a badge that identifies them as a worker for the U.S. Census Bureau. Census takers will ask questions about names, ethnicity and dates of birth for all individuals living within the home, along with details on home ownership or rental situation.

Census workers will not ask for any banking or financial information.

Residents who want to verify a census worker can call the Census Field Service Office at (844) 330-2020. Census takers will be in the field through Oct. 31.

Anyone who suspects a fraudulent census taker or any suspicious activity can call police at (575) 526-0795 or 911 if it’s an emergency.