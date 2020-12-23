Just 1 new Doña Ana County virus death as New Mexicans can now sign up to receive vaccine

News

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- State health officials on Wednesday reported that total confirmed Covid-19 cases in New Mexico since the pandemic began have now topped 133,240.

There were 1,174 additional infections reported statewide Wednesday, including 133 in Doña Ana County to take the county's total case count to 16,507.

The statewide death toll stands at 2,243, which includes 40 new deaths that were reported Wednesday. For a third straight day, there was just one new death reported in Doña Ana County; Wednesday's victim was a man in his 50s to bring the county's pandemic death toll to 262.

Meanwhile, state health officials are busy planning for future rounds of vaccine distribution.

Health Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins said New Mexico is offering doses to health care workers and staff and residents of long-term care facilities as part of the first phase.

Other groups will be able to schedule their vaccinations as the state receives more information about the number and timing of vaccine shipments in early January, she said.

The state has set up a registration app that enables New Mexicans to be notified when they qualify for the vaccine. Anyone can register at cvvaccine.nmhealth.org.

You just enter your information, and the state will notify you when you're eligible to receive the vaccine. If you are eligible now, you'll find out where you can get it.

“Ultimately, we'll be able once we've defined where we're going to prioritize - this app will help us prioritize those groups and help people know when they're eligible,” said Collins.

