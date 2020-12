News

EL PASO, Texas --- A tanker, possibly carrying gasoline, rolled over on its side near the access road to Interstate 10 in central El Paso.

The crash happened about 2:15 p.m. near Gateway West and Trowbridge. and there are no injuries, fire dispatch said.

A police officer on the scene said the tanker is carrying gasoline but it does not appear to be leaking.

The crash is not impacting traffic along the interstate.