Silver Alert issued for missing El Paso man last seen driving in east El Paso

News

EL PASO, Texas – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing elderly El Paso man.

Santos Villareal Martinez, 86, was last seen at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, driving a beige GMC Sierra truck along the 12000 block of Paseo Alegre Dr.

His truck has Texas plates DHC5097.

Villareal Martinez suffers from cognitive impairment and other health conditions and is considered in danger.

Detectives with the El Paso Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons Unit are asking for the public’s help in finding him. Anyone with information on Villareal Martinez’s whereabouts is asked to call (915) 832-4400.