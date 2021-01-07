El Paso to re-start curbside recycling pickup with phased-in process starting week of Jan. 19

News

EL PASO, Texas – The city of El Paso is bringing back curbside recycling pickup later this month.

Recycling routes will be phased in starting the week of Jan. 19. All customers should have their curbside recycling services restored by the second week of February.

The phased-in approach will enable the Environmental Services Department to get back to every other week of collecting recyclables.

The city suspended curbside recycling due to staffing shortages related to the pandemic. After the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, Citizen Collection Sites, where residents were told to bring their recyclables, had long lines that sometimes disrupted traffic.

“We want to thank our customers for their patience and understanding during this period,” said managing director Ellen Smyth. “We did not want to halt recycling collections, but unfortunately we were faced with making a hard decision. We have been monitoring our available staffing and resources and I’m happy to announce that we will be restoring recycling collections on a phased-in approach.”

Starting next week, customers will be able to check their updated recycling collection schedule by visiting www.elpasotexas.gov/esd.

Customers may also call (915) 212-6000 for more information.