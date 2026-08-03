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ABC-7 StormTrack Weather – More triples this week; some storms pop

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Published 2:59 PM

Temps will heat up again with highs in the triples. We should stay just shy of any brutal highs with potential records. I expect temperatures to be anywhere from 100-104.

There will be a chance for some storms here and there - with most to our north and west the next couple of days.

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Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

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