Man in his 20s among 7 new virus deaths reported in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Health Department announced seven new coronavirus-related deaths Tuesday morning.

One of the victims was identified as a man in his 20s with underlying health conditions. This is the seventh person in their 20s to die of the virus in El Paso County.

The other victims were identified as:

2 – females in their 40s

1 – female in her 60s

1 – female in her 70s

1 –male in his 70s

1 – male in his 80s

El Paso's pandemic death toll now stands at 1,597.

Health officials also announced 353 new cases.

Active cases decreased by 89 Tuesday, with the total number standing at 35,422. Nearly 70,000 recoveries have been reported.

