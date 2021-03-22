Watch live: Sentencing underway for the Southern New Mexico man who pleaded guilty to killing teen in 2019 hit-and-run

News

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Sentencing begins Monday afternoon for the man who pleaded guilty to striking and killing a teenage boy in Berino in 2019.

Oscar Anchondo, now 23, struck 16-year-old Beto Romero on April 3rd, 2019. Anchondo pled guilty to the crime on March 2nd to three felonies: homicide by vehicle as reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident causing or death and tampering with evidence. He also pled guilty to misdemeanor charges of driving without a license and insurance.

Romero was a beloved member of the Gadsden High School baseball team. The Dona Ana County Sheriff's office said Romero was leaving his house to pick up his girlfriend when he was struck by Anchondo's vehicle.