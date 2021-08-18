Yarbrough, Rays hand Orioles 14th straight loss, 8-4

ap-national-sports

By MARK DIDTLER

Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Yarbrough came off the COVID-19 injured list and worked five scoreless innings as the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays handed the Baltimore Orioles their 14th consecutive loss, 8-4. Baltimore also had a 14-game skid from May 18-31. The Orioles joined the Boston Braves as the only teams to have a pair of 14-game or longer losing streaks in the same season since 1901. The Braves did it twice, in 1911 and 1935. Yarbrough entered in the second inning and allowed one hit. Spenser Watkins lost his fifth straight start for Baltimore.