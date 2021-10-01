Barcelona coach Koeman says rumors of firing ‘probably true’

ap-national-sports

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Ronald Koeman says that he has “eyes and ears” to catch the reports coming from inside Barcelona that his days as coach could be numbered. Spanish media has been rife with reports that Barcelona president Joan Laporta is close to making a coaching change after Wednesday’s 3-0 loss at Benfica. The defeat left Barcelona in last place of its Champions League group. Koeman says that even though the club has not spoken to him about the future he is not deaf to the rumors swirling around Camp Nou. Koeman will be suspended for Saturday’s match at Atlético Madrid, which could be his last.