Giants’ Jones could play if he clears concussion protocol

ap-national-sports

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Daniel Jones has made some progress since suffering a concussion last weekend and there is a chance the Giants quarterback will play against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Coach Joe Judge said Wednesday Jones remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol. That would mean Jones, who threw a little away from the team, would have missed most of the preparation for the Rams. If that’s the case, the likelihood is backup Mike Glennon will start for New York. Running back Saquon Barkley and receiver Kenny Golladay also did not practice Wednesday.