US to reopen land borders in November for fully vaccinated

AP New Mexico

By ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says the U.S. will reopen its land borders to nonessential travel next month, ending a 19-month freeze due to the COVID-19 pandemic. International visitors will need to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. Vehicle, rail and ferry travel between the U.S. and Canada and Mexico has been largely restricted to essential travel, such as trade, since the beginning of the pandemic. The rules announced Wednesday will allow fully vaccinated foreign nationals U.S. entry regardless of the reason for travel. That starts in early November, when a similar easing of restrictions kicks in for air travel. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says he’s “pleased to be taking steps to resume regular travel.”