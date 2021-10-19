Person shot and killed at apartment complex in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico- Police say a man was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Las Cruces Tuesday afternoon.

The Las Cruces Police Department responded to the shooting near the 200 block of Desert Rose Court at around 12 p.m.

KVIA has a crew at the scene who says police have taped off a cul-de-sac area to allow investigators to work.

A woman, who appeared to be in shock, could be seen walking away from the area with blood on her arm.

Additional details could not be immediately provided.

Police say no one is in custody.