App gives Texas teens money for driving safely

EL PASO, Texas -- Seeing your teen get behind the wheel can be nerve-racking, especially if they're picking up the phone while driving. But there's an app out there that can help and give them something in return.

The app, Teens in the Drivers Seat, was developed last year by Texas A&M Transportation Institute which has an office here in el paso. During National Teen Driver Safety Week, TTI is hoping to attract more users.

Here's how it works. Before your teen takes off, they open the app then set their phone down.

For every safe mile your teen drives they get 5 points. For every 1,000 points, your teen can get a $10 gift card to either Chick-fil-A, Starbucks, or Amazon.

Russell Henk with TTI says it's about teaching teens that responsibility has its rewards and staying focused on the road not only saves their lives but others.

"One, distraction that's particularly deadly for young drivers is other teen passengers," Henk said. "The biggest single distraction really is the smartphone. And that could take a number of forms. What we're seeing far more than we used to, is (interacting) on social media, that used to be really texting."

Anyone can use this app, however, you have to be under the age of 25 to be eligible for the prize money.

The CDC says in 2019, almost 2,400 13 to 19-year-olds in the U.S. were killed and about 258,000 were seriously injured.

"It's a horrible, tragic thing and the reason why we started this work nearly 20 years ago. Death is never easy, but when it happens this way, there's no there's no closure there. They leave (out) the door, maybe to go to school, go out with some friends, and then they're gone. It's just to us, it's preventable," Henk said.

To learn more about Teens in the Drivers Seat, click here.