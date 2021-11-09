Days scores career-high 30 points in LSU’s easy win over ULM

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Darius Days made eight 3-pointers on his way to a career-high 30 points and LSU beat Louisiana-Monroe 101-39 in a season opener. Days, the Tigers’ lone returning starter who averaged over 11 points per game and shot 52% from the arc last season, made 8 of 9 3-point attempts and 11 of 13 overall in 22 minutes. He opened the game with a dunk, followed with four straight 3-pointers and made three more in a 30-3 run over the final eight minutes of the half for a 52-20 lead. The 62-point margin of victory tied for the fourth-largest in LSU history. Thomas Howell scored eight points to lead the Warhawks.