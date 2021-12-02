Mostly white jury nearly set for trial in Wright death

By STEVE KARNOWSKI and AMY FORLITI

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A mostly white jury is nearly set for the trial of a suburban Minneapolis police officer charged in Daunte Wright’s shooting death. Twelve panelists have been seated, with just two more needed to serve as alternates ahead of next Wednesday’s opening statements. Former Brooklyn Center Officer Kim Potter is charged with manslaughter in the death of Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist. She says she meant to use her Taser to stop Wright after he pulled away from officers who were trying to arrest him during a traffic stop, but that she drew her handgun instead. Nine of the 12 jurors — who will deliberate in the case unless either of two alternates are needed — are white.