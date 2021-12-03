Pro Football Hall of Fame to present ‘Awards of Excellence’

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced it will present “Awards of Excellence” after the Super Bowl in February to honor longtime assistant coaches, athletic trainers, equipment managers and public relations personnel. Winners of the awards will have their names placed on a display inside the Hall of Fame Museum next year. The four groups will each have five inaugural members chosen by selection committee members designated for each category. Among those on the assistant coaches committee are Pro Football Hall of Fame coaches Tony Dungy and Bill Cowher, former NFL coach and general manager Mike Holmgren, and former offensive coordinators Jimmy Raye and Terry Robiskie.