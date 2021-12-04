Bucks rout short-handed Heat 124-102 without Antetokounmpo

By CHARLES F. GARDNER

Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Pat Connaughton made seven 3-pointers and scored 23 points, and the Milwaukee Bucks avenged an embarrassing loss from the second game of the season, beating the Miami Heat 124-102 despite playing without Giannis Antetokounmpo. Milwaukee led by as many as 31 points in the second half against a depleted Heat team missing Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo due to injuries. Antetokounmpo sat out with a right calf injury. The Heat routed Milwaukee 137-95 in Miami earlier in the season but the Bucks dominated this time behind Khris Middleton, Connaughton and Jrue Holiday.