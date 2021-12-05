101-year-old returns to Pearl Harbor to remember those lost

By AUDREY McAVOY and GILLIAN FLACCUS

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) — Pearl Harbor survivors and World War II veterans are gathering in Hawaii this week to remember those killed in the Dec. 7, 1941, attack. Those attending will observe a moment of silence at 7:55 a.m., the minute the bombing began. The ceremony marks the 80th anniversary of the attack that launched the U.S. into World War II. David Russell of Albany, Oregon, will be among the survivors there. The 101-year-old was a seaman first class assigned to the USS Oklahoma. He remembers torpedoes pounding his battleship and using a rope to jump to the USS Maryland when the Oklahoma capsized.