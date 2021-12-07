Ex-Montana police chief pleads guilty to child porn charge

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A former Montana police chief has pleaded guilty to distributing child pornography via social media. Federal prosecutors say William Harrington pleaded guilty Tuesday and will be sentenced in April. He spent about 12 years with the East Helena police department and was promoted to chief in April 2019. The criminal complaint says an FBI agent received a tip from Facebook in September 2020 that an account belonging to Harrington shared a sexually explicit image involving a girl who was about 10 years old. Investigators found that Harrington had shared several images of child pornography with another Facebook account between November 2019 and August 2020.