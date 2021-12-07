Gunman opens fire in Moscow service center, kills 2 people

MOSCOW (AP) — Authorities say a gunman opened fire in a customer service center, killing two people and wounding three others in Russia’s capital. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Twitter that a suspect was detained. Sobyanin didn’t offer any details about the assailant or his possible motive, saying only that the incident took place Tuesday afternoon in the southeast of the city. State news agency Tass reported, citing an unidentified law enforcement source, that the man drew out a gun and started firing shots after an argument with a security guard who asked him to put on a face mask. Masks are mandatory in such facilities.