A new era: Scholz set to replace Merkel as Germany’s leader

BERLIN (AP) — Olaf Scholz is set to take office as Germany’s ninth post-World War II chancellor and succeed Angela Merkel after her heralded 16-year tenure. Scholz’s incoming government has high hopes of modernizing the European Union’s most populous nation and combating climate change, but faces the immediate challenge of handling Germany’s toughest phase yet in the coronavirus pandemic. Scholz brings a wealth of experience to an untried coalition of his center-left Social Democrats, the environmentalist Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats. He will need the support of at least 369 lawmakers in the 736-seat lower house of parliament to be elected as chancellor on Wednesday. The coalition partners have 416 seats between them.