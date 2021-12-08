New CEO of US skiing ‘confident’ of Olympic results, medals

By PAT GRAHAM and HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Sports Writers

The new president and CEO of the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association says she is “confident” of good results at the Beijing Olympics and hopeful for “a bunch of medals.” Sophie Goldschmidt’s best sport was always tennis — that’s what brought her from London to Baylor University on a scholarship — but an affinity for skiing developed on a school trip at age 12 stuck. Goldschmidt runs the U.S. federation that will account for about half of the country’s athletes headed to China in less than two months. She had been CEO of the World Surf League and her previous experience includes stints at the NBA, Women’s Tennis Association and PGA European Tour.