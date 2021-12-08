No. 21 Georgia women ease past UNF behind Staiti, Morrison

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Jenna Staiti had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Que Morrison added 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Georgia eased by North Florida 69-40. Morrison scored nine points in the first quarter as Georgia jumped out to a 20-5 lead and led by double figures the rest of the way. North Florida was just 2-of-12 shooting in the opening frame. Staiti scored seven points in the second quarter to help build a 38-18 lead at the break. Sarah Ashlee Barker added 11 points and five steals for Georgia, which was coming off a 55-54 loss to Georgia Tech on Sunday. Staiti recorded her 15th career double-double and Morrison secured her fourth. Jaida Bond led North Florida with 15 points.