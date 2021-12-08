Tense nuclear talks with Iran to resume Thursday in Vienna

BERLIN (AP) — The European diplomat chairing nuclear talks between Iran and world powers says negotiations in Vienna will resume Thursday. Enrique Mora tweeted Wednesday that the parties to the 2015 Vienna accord will meet in the Austrian capital after consulting with their governments in recent days. European diplomats had urged Tehran to come back with “realistic proposals” after Iran’s delegation last week made numerous demands that were deemed unacceptable by Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia. The United States withdrew from the agreement in 2018 under former U.S. President Donald Trump. The Vienna accord was meant to rein in Tehran’s nuclear program in return for loosening economic sanctions against Iran.