WATCH LIVE: DEA announces drug enforcement surge after record number of deaths
ARLINGTON, Virginia -- The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency is announcing the results of a surge in drug enforcement to combat the threat of deadly, fake prescription pills on social media and e-commerce platforms.
This comes a week after the announcement of 100,306 drug-related deaths in the U.S. That's the largest number of recorded deaths within a single year period according to the DEA.
DEA Administrator Anne Milgram will host the noon news conference.
