AP source: Jags fired Meyer for cause, don’t intend to pay

By MARK LONG

AP Pro Football Writer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A person familiar with Urban Meyer’s termination says the former Jacksonville Jaguars coach was fired for cause and the team doesn’t intend to pay him for the final four years remaining on his contract. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because neither side has publicly discussed details of Meyer’s termination. The person said firing Meyer for cause was not tied to any one incident during his 11-month tenure. The Jaguars seemingly have plenty of evidence, none more damning than Meyer getting caught on video acting inappropriately with a woman at an Ohio bar in early September. Florida is an “at-will” employment state, meaning employers or employees can terminate employment at any time and without any advance warning.