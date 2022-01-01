Friedrich’s World Cup bobsled winning streak comes to an end

SIGULDA, Latvia (AP) — Francesco Friedrich of Germany was undefeated in 2021. He won’t repeat the feat in 2022. Friedrich’s 21-race World Cup winning streak was snapped Saturday after his worst finish in more than four years. Russia’s Rostislav Gaitiukevich was the surprise winner of a two-man race, teaming with Mikhail Mordasov to prevail. The British sled of Brad Hall and Greg Cackett was second. Benjamin Maier and Markus Sammer of Austria got third. Friedrich finished only 12th.