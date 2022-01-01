Sanchez’s late goal gives Tottenham 1-0 win against Watford

WATFORD, England (AP) — Davinson Sanchez’s stoppage-time goal secured Tottenham a 1-0 victory in the Premier League against Watford to enhance its pursuit of Champions League qualification. The Colombia defender headed a freekick from Heung-min Son past goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann in the sixth minute of added time to hand Watford a sixth successive loss. Tottenham moved two points behind fourth-place Arsenal, which lost 2-1 to Manchester City, and Antonio Conte’s side has two games in hand on its north London rival.