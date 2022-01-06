What is ‘Flurona’?- Should El Pasoans be worried?

EL PASO, Texas – Coronavirus, when combined with the flu, creates what's called 'Flurona'.

According to health experts, 'Flurona' is not a new disease nor a new variant of COVID-19.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, flu season occurs during the fall and winter months with the peak of activity happening between December and February.

This, along with the new COVID-19 surge, calls for a greater chance of contracting both viruses.

According to ABC News, the two are from very different virus families, and scientists are not concerned about the mix of the two creating a new virus.

Although, with the two circulating, you can reduce the risk of severe illness by getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and the flu. You can also follow CDC recommendations like hand washing and wearing a mask.

A City of El Paso spokesperson says there are no 'Flurona' cases in the Borderland yet.