Maryland mayor facing revenge porn charges resigns

CAMBRIDGE, Md. (AP) — A mayor in Maryland has resigned weeks after he was charged with distributing revenge porn online. The City of Cambridge posted a statement online Monday that Andrew Bradshaw submitted his resignation. News outlets report Bradshaw said he no longer had the confidence of his colleagues and that he was unable to maintain relationships with local, state and federal leaders. Bradshaw is accused of posting nude photos of a woman he was no longer in a romantic relationship with. He was charged in November with 50 counts of distributing revenge porn. A trial is set for April.